COVID-19 cases decline across Hidalgo County schools
Fewer Valley students and teachers are testing positive for COVID-19 in Hidalgo County.
On Monday, Hidalgo County reported ten school-related infections; they included six students and four teachers.
Educators across the Valley say they’re seeing a decrease in positive cases and have implemented necessary safety protocols like health and safety monitors and mandatory testing for students involved in extracurricular activities.
Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez says the numbers have likely dropped because people have immunity to the Delta variant making them less susceptible to the virus.
