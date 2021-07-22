COVID-19 cases on the rise among unvaccinated population

Home
News
Pharr EMS hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic
The city of Pharr, in collaboration with Pharr EMS, will provide COVID-19 vaccinations until Aug. 6. Vaccines will be available to anyone over 12-years-old from...
Operation Lone Star brings free medical services to Valley families
Free medical services will be available to Valley...
McAllen JC Penny to reopen in September
JC Penny at the La Plaza Mall in...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
July 21, 2021: Flood advisory in effect for Hidalgo and Cameron counties until 6 p.m.
CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST WEATHER UPDATES. DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP. Follow our KRGV Weather Team on Facebook. 3:30 p.m. : The National...
July 20, 2021: Temperatures in the 90s, thunderstorms possible
We'll see temperatures in the 90s today...but...
July 19, 2021: Mostly sunny, temperatures in the 90s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Barrera reacts to first career big league home run
WESLACO, Texas -- Sharyland High School Alum Tres Barrera hit his first career major league home run. Barrera, catcher for the Washington Nationals, is now...
Mercedes MMA fighter to compete in Ultimate Fighter
MCALLEN, Texas -- Season 29 of the Ultimate...
UTRGV baseball recruiting locally
EDINBURG, Texas -- Right now, the UTRGV baseball...
Additional Links
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
CBP finds rare pest in shipment of coconuts
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at the Pharr International Bridge intercepted a rare pest in a shipment of coconuts last month, according to a...
PVAS waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans
The Palm Valley Animal Society is waiving adoption...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Extranjeros que dudan de la efectividad de sus vacunas, viajan a EE. UU.
En México se registra actualmente una tercera ola de contagio por covid-19 y quienes ya fueron vacunadas en ese país con su primera dosis, han optado...
Destinan fondos para jueces de inmigración
Aunque los puentes no reabrieron para el turismo,...
El condado Cameron informa de 50 nuevos casos de COVID-19
El condado Cameron informó el miércoles que no...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
COVID-19 cases on the rise among unvaccinated population
Share:
Radar
7 Days
News Video
Pharr EMS host COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Operation Lone Star brings free medical services to Valley families
McAllen JC Penny to reopen in September
Local non-profits show support for Democratic walkout
Local health expert stresses the benefits of COVID vaccines
Sports Video
Barrera hits first career major league home run
Mercedes MMA fighter competing in Ultimate Fighter
UTRGV BASEBALL RECRUITING
Cardinal receives local scholarship
Kevin Stevens Draft Hopeful