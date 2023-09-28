COVID-19 concerns may stop Winter Texans from traveling to the Valley

Winter Texans are faced with a tough decision: Should they return to the Rio Grande Valley amid the coronavirus pandemic?

If they decide to stay home, the Valley economy will suffer, said Kristi Collier, the president of Welcome Home RGV, which caters to Winter Texans.

"They estimate that it's over $700 million that the Winter Texans contribute to our economy,” Collier said. "I think we're definitely going to lose a considerable amount of our Canadian market."

Watch the video for the full story.