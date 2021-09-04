COVID-19 infections increase among Valley children, doctors say

Doctors in Hidalgo County say they're seeing more children hospitalized with COVID-19 and have an urgent message for parents with children heading back to school.

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said this week the county saw a record number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Melendez says less than half of the county's adolescent population eligible for the vaccine is vaccinated, adding that adults who have children should make sure they are immunized against the virus.

"If you have unvaccinated kids with vaccinated adults like you will when school starts, there is certainly a risk," Melendez said. "But not as much as unvaccinated kids with unvaccinated adults."

Doctors recommend all children, eligible for the vaccine or not, wear a mask and prioritize social distancing, especially in the classroom.