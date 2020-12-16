COVID-19 vaccinations underway at UTRGV School of Medicine

COVID-19 vaccinations are underway at the UTRGV School of Medicine, according to school officials.

More than 1,000 healthcare providers and support staff are expected to be vaccinated this week, as part of UTRGV's mass vaccination program.

The first shipments of the coronavirus vaccine arrived to the Rio Grande Valley early Tuesday morning.

"The fact that we can protect the healthcare workforce allows them to feel more comfortable going to work," Dean for UTRGV's School of Medicine Dr. John H. Krouse said. "...And spending the hours and days, that they have spent over the last months in taking care of the people in the Valley with this terrible disease."

Watch the video for the full story.