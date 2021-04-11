COVID-19 vaccine available to military veterans, spouses and caretakers

A new push aimed at getting the COVID-19 vaccine to military veterans who want it is underway, but it’s not just vets who benefit from the effort.

Regardless of how they were discharged from the military, any veteran can receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Over 50,000 that are not enrolled,” Hugo Martinez from the Department of Veteran Affairs said. “If they want to, they can come to the clinic and get their COVID-19 vaccine.”

Spouses and caretakers of military veterans are also included in the vaccine effort.

To sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine with the Department of Veteran Affairs, call 855-864-0516.