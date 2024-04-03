Cowboys' Connor Williams Visits La Joya
LA JOYA - Connor Williams is living the dream when it comes to lone star state football. He grew up in North Texas where he played for the Coppell Cowboys. He then went to star at the University of Texas, and now he's a member of the Dallas Cowboys. Williams, who just wrapped up his first season with the team, spent Thursday afternoon sharing his story of overcoming adversity with athletes from La Joya's three high schools. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva was there.
