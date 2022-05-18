Creating a plan for providing milk to your baby

Dietitians are warning parents not to dilute baby formula with water.

Some may want to do this to save what milk they have left, but by doing so, dietitians say you can actually cause your baby harm.

"It can cause nutritional imbalances and lead to serious health problems," said Valorie Ramirez, a registered dietitian and nutritionist. "So, it's always best to continue preparing the formula as it instructs on the label."

If you can't find the formula your child is on in stores, then it's best to either go back to breastfeeding if you can or even slowly introduce a new formula.

It's important to remember that during this shortage, if you're having to change formulas or are considering making your own, consult with your child's doctor before making any changes.