Credit card skimmers found at Harlingen gas stations

Harlingen police are noticing an increase in credit card skimmers at local gas stations.

While the devices may not look like much, they are capable of stealing debit or credit card information with just one swipe.

Two skimmers were found already found at Harlingen gas stations, one on West Tyler Avenue and the other on East Harrison Avenue, according to Harlingen police spokesman Sgt. Larry Moore.

"These devices were eventually located by the maintenance people who do maintenance at the fuel pumps." Harlingen Police Department Sergeant Larry Moore said. "What people need to watch for when they're putting gas in their vehicles, there should be a security strip at the devices if that strip is broken, cut."

So when you're filling up your car, be sure and keep an eye out for any damage on the pump you are using. If anything seems out of the ordinary, be sure to let one of the workers know right away.