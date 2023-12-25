Credit card skimmers found at Pharr gas station

Police say credit card skimmers were found at the Stripes convenience store near Ridge and Jackson Road in Pharr.

The devices record your credit card information and are usually placed on a gas pump's credit card slot.

"There's a number of different versions, different styles out there, so you have to be aware," said Pharr Deputy Chief William Edmundson. "Where the credit card is actually entered, there might be one located there. Some are placed internally inside the gas pump, and you won't be able to see those."

Police are advising people to be vigilant when pumping gas.

If you believe you found a device, contact your local police department.