Crews battle fire in Port Isabel
Related Story
Firefighters with the Port Isabel Volunteer Fireman's Association responded to a Saturday morning fire that destroyed a structure.
Crews were dispatched to the 500 block of Highway 100 in response to the fire at around 5:30 a.m., according to the association.
The fire was contained to the single structure, despite multiple adjacent buildings.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
News
Firefighters with the Port Isabel Volunteer Fireman's Association responded to a Saturday morning fire that destroyed a structure. Crews... More >>