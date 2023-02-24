x

Crews Clean Up after Crane Collapses at South Padre Island

Related Story

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – No one was reported injured after a construction crane collapsed in South Padre Island.

The incident happened Monday at the site of the future Marriott hotel.

The operator of the heavy machinery says it was a planned collapse.

He says it was done to keep the machine from leaning over as he set it down.

Watch the video above for more information. 

News
Crews Clean Up after Crane Collapses at...
Crews Clean Up after Crane Collapses at South Padre Island
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – No one was reported injured after a construction crane collapsed in South Padre Island. The incident... More >>
4 years ago Monday, October 15 2018 Oct 15, 2018 Monday, October 15, 2018 5:48:56 PM CDT October 15, 2018
Radar
7 Days