Crews Clean Up after Crane Collapses at South Padre Island
Related Story
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – No one was reported injured after a construction crane collapsed in South Padre Island.
The incident happened Monday at the site of the future Marriott hotel.
The operator of the heavy machinery says it was a planned collapse.
He says it was done to keep the machine from leaning over as he set it down.
Watch the video above for more information.
News
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – No one was reported injured after a construction crane collapsed in South Padre Island. The incident... More >>
News Video
-
TxDot proposes new highway that will run from Edinburg to Donna
-
Water services restored in Pharr neighborhood after leak repaired
-
Multiple agencies providing security for Charro Days in Brownsville
-
McAllen City Hall evacuated due to ‘sewer smell’, fire chief says
-
Object found in Alamo home identified as inert explosive