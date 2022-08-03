Crews Clean Up Brush, Debris in Cameron Co.

UPDATE (7/6): Crews are working to clean up brush and debris left behind from the flooding.

They began the clean-up in Laureles on Friday and will continue through various parts of Cameron County as weather permits.

Emergency Manager Tom Hushen advises residents to keep trash and debris away from drainage ditches.

-----

LAURELES – Residents in a Cameron County neighborhood are on edge with the damage left behind by floodwater.

People who live in Laureles want the piles of debris cleaned up before rains hits again.

Laureles resident Norma Ramirez wants the county to pick up the damaged items left in a pile.

"No one has come to clean up," she says, "and if it rains again, there's going to be a bigger mess."

KRGV’s Daisy Martinez spoke with Cameron County Emergency Manager Tom Hushen about the issue. He explains that the county is aware of the problem.

