Crews monitoring massive warehouse fire in Mercedes

A warehouse in Mercedes storing 14,000 gallons of diesel caught fire on Tuesday, according to Mercedes Fire Chief Javier Campos.

The warehouse is located near Gonzalez Avenue and Rancho Tuluca Road on the south side of Mercedes.

Campos said the fire started at around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, and dozens of firefighters from several fire departments responded to the scene.

Because of the diesel burning in the warehouse, crews are letting the fire burn instead of trying to put it out to save resources.

According to Campos, the fire is expected to keep burning until Wednesday morning.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality was notified of the fire and will be monitoring the air quality, according to Campos.

Campos said there is no shelter in place or evacuations as the fire is not near any homes or businesses.

