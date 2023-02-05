x

Crews put out vehicle fire at Port Isabel

Fire crews at Port Isabel are investigating two fires that happened just a day apart.

Two vehicles were engulfed in flames Saturday night, and another fire broke out Friday night.

Friday night’s fire was a result of sparks from an overhead transformer that got loose after impact that lit the grass, officials said.

1 week ago Sunday, January 22 2023 Jan 22, 2023 Sunday, January 22, 2023 1:11:00 PM CST January 22, 2023
