Crews put out vehicle fire at Port Isabel
Fire crews at Port Isabel are investigating two fires that happened just a day apart.
Two vehicles were engulfed in flames Saturday night, and another fire broke out Friday night.
Friday night’s fire was a result of sparks from an overhead transformer that got loose after impact that lit the grass, officials said.
