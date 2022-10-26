Crews Tear Down Dirt Mound at SpaceX Launch Pad Site
BROWNSVILLE – Crews are churning dirt at the SpaceX launch pad site near Boca Chica Beach.
Officials say the dirt mound is being torn down to re-purpose the area.
They explain the land will be used as a test site for the Big Falcon Rocket, which will require a smaller concrete launch pad.
"It was all brought in, piled up, compacted and all that stuff. Then the rain would come, washed it down, and all that and it just settled," says resident Terry Heaton. "It didn't, from my understanding, really do much of anything. I can't really understand how they plan on doing it unless they're going to put an awful lot of concrete out there."
KRGV’s Daisy Martinez reached out to SpaceX to find out why the area is being re-purposed and is awaiting their response.
