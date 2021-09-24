Crews to remove piping linked as possible cause of contamination at Donna Lake

DONNA – State and federal officials are back on track to clean up the Donna reservoir and canal.

The area is still contaminated more than 20 years after cancer causing chemicals were first discovered in fish and sediment from the lake.

Over the years, more than 40,000 fish have been removed and a possession ban was put in place with the Environmental Protection Agency suggesting a siphon was the cause. Officials are hoping removing it will finally help solve the problem.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality says a possible reason why a solution had taken so long is because there wasn’t a clear cut source of contamination.

For more information about the project, visit the EPA website.

