Crook Posing as Son Lure Valley Woman into Money Transfer Sham

WESLACO – A plea for help leads a Weslaco woman into a costly lesson.

Sue McAlpin told CHANNEL 5 NEWS when she received a phone call saying her son was in trouble, she did what most mothers would do.

McAlpin and her son, Glenn, hadn’t spoken in nearly two years. She was thrilled he was calling.

The man she believed was Glenn explained he was driving a friend, who had just had surgery, home.

Then the caller said he had been in an accident on the way. He said he was OK, but that he was going to jail and needed $5,000.

KRGV’s John Paul Barajas spoke with her further about her ordeal.

