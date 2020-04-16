Cuban Immigrants Turned Down in Port of Entries along Border

WESLACO – Many Cuban immigrants said they are already being denied entry to the U.S. after the “wet-foot, dry-foot” policy was terminated.

For years, Cubans could enter the U.S. under the policy and receive parole. Anybody who crossed the border in time will keep their path to legal residency and live in the U.S.

However, anybody who arrived at a port of entry after the policy change Thursday will be turned away.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported on the arrival of thousands of Cubans arriving to South Texas last year. On Friday, we spoke to a Cuban who didn’t make it on time.

“I could go back, but it’s not that same. I’ll be marked when I go back. I won’t be able to work,” he said. “I sold my home to get here. It’s hard. I don’t know. I don’t have money to stay in Mexico. They took my money on the way here.”

The man said he spent $1,500 to make the trip to the border.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said diplomatic relations with Cuba were in working order as of 2014. They said rules for travel, commerce and communication all opened up between the two countries.

DHS said they’ve also seen a significant increase in attempts to enter the U.S. without authorization. They want to put a stop to that flow.

The Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program, which gives people in the U.S. the ability to sponsor a family living in Cuba, will remain.

