Cuban Nationals Charged in Card Skimming Case

MCALLEN – A couple from Cuba faces over two dozen criminal charges in connection with a credit card skimming scheme.

Yuvann Luis Noa and his wife, Marzolis Menes Tur, were arrested last month in McAllen.

Police say they installed skimmers at gas pumps and used the information they collected to steal over $74,000.

