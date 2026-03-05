x

Cuellar and Tijerina take Democratic and GOP nominations for District 28

By: Karen Lucero

Unoficial election results show that incumbent Henry Cuellar is leading in the Congressional District 28 Democratic primary election.

Voting numbers show Cuellar has 238,927 votes, or over 58%. Cuellar has held the seat for nearly 20 years.

Two other candidates, Ricardo Villarreal and Andrew Vantine, received 24,787 and 3,336 votes, respectively.

The winner of the primary will face a Republican candidate in November.

All election results are unofficial until they’ve been canvassed. For more election results, click here.

