D.C. Circuit Court rules against federal approval of South Texas LNG projects

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission must conduct more environmental analysis on three Texas LNG projects they had previously approved, the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled on Tuesday.

The commission declined to issue supplemental environmental impact statements addressing the creation of two liquefied natural gas export terminals in Cameron County, and a pipeline that would carry natural gas to one of the terminals, according to the D.C. Circuit Court.

The projects were authorized in 2019, and environmental groups and Port Isabel officials and residents later sued the FERC over the approvals.

“FERC will now have to reconsider the impacts of all three projects, with a new draft supplemental environmental impact statement and a new public comment period, before deciding whether to issue new project permits,” a Tuesday news release from the Sierra Club group stated.

This is the first time a court has vacated FERC approval of an LNG terminal, the news release stated.