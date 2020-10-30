Dallas Police Dept. to Visit RGV in Hopes to Find Job Candidates

SAN BENITO – The Dallas Police Department plans to make a 500-mile trip to the Rio Grande Valley in hopes to recruit new officers.

Smaller police departments in the Valley are already competing with Border Patrol and other federal agencies for candidates.

They’re looking to fill more than 250 positions.

KRGV’s Taylor Winkel reached out to local departments to find out if they’re concerned about this recruitment.

"It's not something that scares us away from our recruitment tactics or doesn't worry us too much. We are pretty much at full staff right now,” explains Lt. Michael Cortez with San Benito Police Department.

