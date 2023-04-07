Data Breach at Valley Hospital Exposes Patients’ Personal Information

WESLACO – Patients who made a visit to a local hospital may have had some of their personal information leaked.

Those patients who visited Weslaco Regional Rehabilitation Hospital are being notified.

Officials at the hospital say they’re offering 12 months’ worth of free credit-monitoring to those who had their driver’s license and Social Security numbers exposed.

The staff at the hospital will also be trained on cyber security threats.

A spokesman for the hospital tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS forensic experts are investigating the incident.