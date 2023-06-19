Data shows summer temps rose by 4.7 degrees since 1970

If this summer feels hotter than others, there is data to support that. The average summer day in McAllen rose 4.7 degrees since 1970, according to data compiled by Climate Central, a climate research organization.

The data is compiled using average daily temperatures from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s ACIS database.

"Just from the trend lines you can see that themselves, the steep incline as you go from 1970 to present day," meteorologist Lauren Casey said.

The trend isn’t comforting to those experiencing the Valley summer. But one critique of the data is that the timespan is too short.

"What do the temperatures look like going farther block? Only going back to 1970, that's just a small sliver," meteorologist Andrew Chung said.

Chung says Texas experienced years of major drought decades ago. When seen over a longer period of time, the rate of increase may not be as extreme, he said.

Casey said temperature data is available for years before 1970, but the data is less consistent.

Asked if the upward trend is expected to continue, Casey pointed to human induced contributions to climate change.

To deviate from that is highly unlikely as we continue to emit greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, and we continue to warm our atmosphere," Casey said.

Watch the video above for the full story.