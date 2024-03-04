Daughter honors father who died of COVID-19 in Weslaco

Monday marked the first Memorial Day without her dad. He recently lost his battle with COVID-19.

Kristin Cuéllar wants the memory of her father Eliazar to stay alive.

On Monday, she honored him and other veterans, along with other families at a cemetery in Weslaco.

Cuéllar's father was part of the Texas National Guard, and although he never went to combat, he wanted to be ready to defend his country.

During his life, he was a soccer coach and teacher in Elsa.

Until the pandemic hit the Valley, and Eliazrar tested positive for COVID-19. He already had been diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

"He passed away on Monday, last Monday," Cuéllar said.

On Memorial Day Cuéllar wants others to think about people like her dad, and everyone who gave their lives in the armed forces.