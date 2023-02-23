De La Garza sisters reach podium at UIL state wrestling tournament
MCALLEN, Texas -- Serenity De La Garza earned back-to-back state wrestling titles going 72-0 over the past two years combined.
Her twin sister, Eternity, also reached the podium for her second straight year. The two are paving the way for other girl wrestlers in the RGV.
