DEA Raids Home in Weslaco
WESLACO – Multiple federal, state and local agencies raided a Weslaco home Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing investigation.
Three vehicles were taken from a property.
DEA Houston Spokesperson Alan Weaver says more raids are likely to happen in Hidalgo County.
Watch the video above for more information.
