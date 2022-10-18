x

DEA Raids Home in Weslaco

WESLACO – Multiple federal, state and local agencies raided a Weslaco home Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing investigation.

Three vehicles were taken from a property.

DEA Houston Spokesperson Alan Weaver says more raids are likely to happen in Hidalgo County.

Watch the video above for more information.  

