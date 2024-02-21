Deadline approaching to apply for loans for Valley businesses affected by 2023 storms
If your business was affected by the spring storms of 2023, time is running out to apply for a federally secured loan.
The deadline to apply is February 22.
The severe thunderstorms of April 28, 2023 caused widespread damage in the Rio Grande Valley. Small Business Administration loans are available for all four Valley counties.
To apply or for more information, go to www.sba.gov/disaster or call the SBA's customer service center at 1-800-659-2955.
