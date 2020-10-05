Deadline to Apply for FEMA 2 Weeks Away
WESLACO – For victims of the June floods, the deadline to apply for federal assistance is nearing.
So far, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved over 4,000 applications resulting in more than $26 million in aid.
A Rio Grande Valley family says the agency came through with funds to repair their home weeks after submitting their application.
FEMA reminds the public the deadline to apply is Sept. 4.
You can also obtain more information by visiting their disaster recovery centers in Cameron County, Willacy County and Hidalgo County or by calling (800) 621-3362.
Watch the video above for more information.
