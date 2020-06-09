x

Deadly Accident Investigation Underway

DONNA – A man is behind bars on charges of intoxication manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance in connection to a fatal crash in Donna.

It happened around 8:30 Saturday night at the intersection of Victoria Road and East Business 83.

Donna police say the driver of a white pick-up truck, identified as Charlie Mendoza, crashed into a motorcycle while making a left turn.

The two victims on the motorcycle, 48-year-old Mario Mendoza and 50-year-old Arcelia Mendoza were taken to the hospital.

Arcelia Mendoza later died of her injuries. Mario Mendoza is expected to recover.

