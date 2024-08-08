Deadly McAllen fire ruled as 'accidental'

The McAllen Fire Department released new details on a deadly November fire that killed one man.

58-year-old Adrian Gonzalez died after his mobile home caught fire two days before Thanksgiving off of McColl Road near Business 83. Investigators say the fire started between the wall of the kitchen and the bathroom.

"The intensity of the fire, the condition of how damaged the appliances in question were…it was beyond our ability to be able to do further forensic analysis to try to get specifically which particular appliance may have caused it,” McAllen assistant fire Chief Juan Gloria said. “We were able to narrow it down to the general area of origin."

Gonzalez made it out of the mobile home, but went back inside to rescue his dog.

Fire officials said he died of smoke inhalation.

Officials also said the mobile home did not have a smoke detector.

