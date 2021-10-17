x

Deadly shooting investigation underway near Mission

Related Story

The Hidalgo Country Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting north of 6 Mile Line on Bentsen Palm Road in Mission, according to a tweet from HC Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Deputies responded to the area in regards to gunshots fired and were later advised that two gunshot victims had arrived at a nearby hospital.

One victim was pronounced dead upon arrival. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

News
Hidalgo County Sherriff's Office investigating fatal shooting...
Hidalgo County Sherriff's Office investigating fatal shooting near Mission
The Hidalgo Country Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting north of 6 Mile Line on Bentsen Palm Road in... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, October 14 2021 Oct 14, 2021 Thursday, October 14, 2021 6:28:00 PM CDT October 14, 2021
Radar
7 Days