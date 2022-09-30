Deaf and hard of hearing community face challenges with interpreting services in the Valley

September is Deaf Awareness Month.

Officials with the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center in the Valley say one of the biggest struggles for their community is getting interpreting services.

According to Marla Martinez, the Valley still has a long way to go in accommodating those who are deaf or hard of hearing. The issue even presents itself in the medical setting.

“When a deaf person shows up and asks for a doctor’s appointment, for example, the doctor starts off with the negation of, ‘We can't afford an interpreter and it's like, ‘No yes you can,’" Martinez said.

Oftentimes, getting a fair shot at a job can be difficult without an interpreter to assist.

DHHC says with Valley’s growing population, it’s important that residents are educated and awareness is raised regarding the deaf and hard of hearing community.