Deaf and hard of hearing community face challenges with interpreting services in the Valley
Related Story
September is Deaf Awareness Month.
Officials with the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center in the Valley say one of the biggest struggles for their community is getting interpreting services.
According to Marla Martinez, the Valley still has a long way to go in accommodating those who are deaf or hard of hearing. The issue even presents itself in the medical setting.
“When a deaf person shows up and asks for a doctor’s appointment, for example, the doctor starts off with the negation of, ‘We can't afford an interpreter and it's like, ‘No yes you can,’" Martinez said.
Oftentimes, getting a fair shot at a job can be difficult without an interpreter to assist.
DHHC says with Valley’s growing population, it’s important that residents are educated and awareness is raised regarding the deaf and hard of hearing community.
News
News Video
-
Gubernatorial candidates spar over immigration issues during debate
-
Students detained after fight breaks out at Edcouch-Elsa High School
-
Two men arrested in string of Mission-area robberies
-
Man charged with intoxication manslaughter following deadly crash in Weslaco
-
Former Edinburg CISD student arrested in Harris County after threat made against...