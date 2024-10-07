Deaf, hard of hearing community express struggle with communicating amid pandemic
Related Story
The challenges during a pandemic are even more significant for people who have trouble hearing.
In Hidalgo County, there are about 200,000 people who suffer from some form of hearing loss.
Marla Martinez, coordinator for the RGV Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Center (DHHC), says communicating has always been challenging, even more so in a COVID world.
"It has been a big impact because there [are] no services for interpreters during the COVID testing," Martinez said. "With masks, it's really hard to understand what the person is saying."
Local advocates say more representation is greatly needed for people suffering from hearing loss in our community.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
The challenges during a pandemic are even more significant for people who have trouble hearing. In Hidalgo County, there... More >>
News Video
-
LUPE hosting three events to help Valley residents register to vote
-
Hidalgo County 4 asking residents for feedback on road expansion
-
Alton mother charged after child found alone on the street
-
City of Mercedes now designated as Certified Local Government
-
Aurora police: Child predator wanted in Illinois last seen in Brownsville
Sports Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 4, 2024
-
Storm Montoya sets school touchdown record in Brownsville Veterans win over Pioneer
-
New museum exhibit to honor Weslaco Lady Panthers softball championship win
-
Game of the Week Preview: Port Isabel vs. Roma
-
Band of the Week - PSJA North High School