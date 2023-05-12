Deaf TSC graduate transferring to Texas Tech University

Texas Southmost College is recognizing one of its students with special needs as he graduates with an associates degree on Saturday and plans to pursue a bachelor's degree in architecture.

Adolfo Reyes Jr. and his interpreter and friend Frank Slovak have been a team at TSC since Reyes began his studies four years ago.

Reyes was born deaf and has lived in Brownsville in his early life, then he moved to Nebraska in high school.

In 2019, he came back to TSC and this weekend he'll get an Associates degree in computer aided drafting, but Reyes says he's only just begun.

"I'm excited, so I'm going to be going to Texas Tech University. They sent me my acceptance letter. I'm going to get my Bachelors, then that is my first goal. Hope to get my masters," Reyes signed.

Reyes has big plans to help his family and loved ones. He says they are a constant source of support in his life.

"My plans are to build a home for my family," Reyes signed. "I want to build a nice house and want to be able to know what exactly my family would require, need."

His teacher, Robert Vasquez, says Reyes is one of his top students.

"Even though he's challenged physically, he always overcomes that. He puts a lot of focus into it, and he always comes out ahead," Vasquez said.

Reyes' dedication went beyond school work. He helped start a sign language club on campus and was elected president.

Reyes says for him, the key to doing well was about staying centered.

"Sometimes you have happy times, it's bright, it's shiny, nice, you're learning, and then sometimes it gets dark, you have struggles. We just need to be patient, search for the light," Reyes signed.

Watch the video above for the full story.