Death investigation underway in Willacy County

A death investigation is underway after a deceased male was found in the community of Sebastian, according to the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was found on 7th Street in Sebastian, and was pronounced deceased by a justice of the peace, according to the sheriff’s office.

The release of the man’s identity is pending notification of next of kin.

No further details were available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

