Death investigation underway in Willacy County
A death investigation is underway after a deceased male was found in the community of Sebastian, according to the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office.
The man was found on 7th Street in Sebastian, and was pronounced deceased by a justice of the peace, according to the sheriff’s office.
The release of the man’s identity is pending notification of next of kin.
No further details were available.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
