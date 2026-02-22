Delayed water deliveries cause strain on Rio Grande, NADBank offers alternatives
Related Story
Another organization is sounding the alarm on the Rio Grande Valley water supply.
The North American Development Bank helps pay for water projects on both sides of the border. Representatives met Wednesday with local leaders to discuss alternative sources.
"We don't believe the Valley can continue to rely solely on the Rio Grande," NADBank Chief Environmental Officer Salvador Lopez said.
The Rio Grande is currently the Valley's main source of water, but it is struggling due to lack of rain and delayed water deliveries from Mexico.
"Some of the topics that were mentioned were the need to be creative, to look beyond the river, to look at new water sources, to weigh their pros and cons," Lopez said.
The North American Development Bank says the study will identify new infrastructure projects that also promote water conservation and drought resistance.
Officials say the study should be completed within 12 months.
News
News Video
-
Raymondville ISD marching band receives international honor
-
Man killed in officer-involved shooting at South Padre Island attempted to run...
-
Mission 5th grader publishes book about brother's autism
-
Sea Turtle Inc. reacts to Texas Game Wardens new equipment to protect...
-
New Texas Game Wardens boat aims to stop illegal fishing at South...
Sports Video
-
Muhamed Shaath leads Pioneer to play-in victory over Sharyland
-
RGV girls basketball area round highlights and scores
-
Weslaco & Nikki Rowe advance to Sweet 16 in girls basketball playoffs
-
Weslaco takes down Ingleside 4-1 in Lady Angels Classic
-
Los Fresnos star quarterback Robert Pineda signs with Southwestern University football