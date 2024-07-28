x

Delmita Fire Under Investigation

NEAR SAN ISIDRO – A grass fire in Delmita burned around 10 to 15 acres.

The San Isidro fire chief told CHANNEL 5 NEWS they responded to the 1500 block of Ranch Road around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

He said an abandoned home and car also caught fire.

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. 

