Delta area continues to be impacted by ambulance delays

Officials in the Delta area of Hidalgo County say there’s only two ambulances that service the area between Hargill and north Mercedes in Hidalgo County, and that’s concerning local officials.

Officials decided to hire a law firm in order to create a brand-new public ambulance company.

But before they can start to create it, they need a license from the state to operate it.

“And in order for us to get a license, we need an ambulance,” Hidalgo County Emergency District #2 President Jason Peña said.

Peña said he’s asked the county for $1.2 million to help with the project in November.

Two Delta area fire chiefs say this week was a clear example of the need for more ambulances after three people died in a crash near Edcouch.

“Essentially, the two units that we have is not enough to cover the area,” Elsa fire Chief Bryan Hathorn said. “There was another ambulance that was already on a call, but had they been available they would have responded."

Peña said he plans to go to Austin to request more funding from representatives.