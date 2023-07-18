Delta area receiving used ambulances to service the area

The Delta area in Hidalgo County is making progress towards establishing their own ambulance company.

The region is expected to receive two used ambulances — each costing about $50,000 — next week.

PREVIOUS STORY: Hidalgo County officials approve the purchase of two ambulances

Before they operate the ambulances, the Hidalgo County Emergency Service District No. 2 needs to secure licenses from the state to pick up patients, which is expected to happen in 2024.

Residents in the area currently wait up to 45 minutes for an ambulance, with the nearest hospital in Weslaco located 30 minutes away.

Jason Pena, the president of the Hidalgo County Emergency Service District No. 2, is advocating for a more reliable ambulance service in the Delta area.

“We're nowhere near an expressway and we're nowhere near an emergency care facility, so it's hard for EMS companies to [service] over here."

A temporary ambulance service with the Mission-based Skyline company is currently serving Delta area residents.