Democratic candidates in primary election seek to fill Starr County judge seat

There are just two days left of early voting in the March primary election.

Voters in Starr County have a big decision on their hands. Starr County Judge Eloy Vera isn't seeking re-election. He's stepping away after nearly 30 years in public office.

Two candidates are now running for the Democratic nominee spot.

Rose Benavidez is the president of the Starr County Industrial Foundation. She's also a South Texas College trustee.

She says she's spent years working for the people of Starr County.

"When you do this work for a living, it is very different from when you can serve as a public servant because you get an opportunity to pay it to individuals that you know who are needing opportunities," Benavidez said.

Benavidez says if elected, she wants to focus on creating more job opportunities for people in the western Rio Grande Valley.

"I spent all of my career attracting new businesses, and what we are doing now is finding the kind of industry that creates jobs with meaningful wages," Benavidez said.

She says those meaningful wages start with more job training opportunities that will keep good workers in Starr County.

"I want to see every family taken care of and that they are raised out of poverty, and to continue to have job opportunities and educational opportunities," Benavidez said.

Also on the Democratic ticket for Starr County judge is Letty Garcia-Galvan.

Galvan says she wants to focus on building a future that serves the children of today.

"Being a mother, I want to make sure they have a future, to make sure they have all the resources that they are proud and happy to be from Starr County," Galvan said.

She plans to prioritize job growth that keeps Starr County families together.

"We want to make sure that they are ready and capable and that they can find jobs in Starr County, so they don't have to travel out, so they don't have to leave their families," Galvan said.

She also wants to improve drainage and road conditions in Starr county.

"We need to make sure that we have that funding and focus on the major areas of issues here in Starr County," Galvan said.

Early voting ends Friday, Feb. 27, and Election Day is March 3.

The winner of the primary election will face off against Republican challenger Joel Villarreal in November. He's running unopposed for the Republican primary.

Watch the video above for the full story.