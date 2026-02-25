Democratic candidates share vision for Texas House District 41 seat in Hidalgo County

In the Texas House District 41 race, there are currently three Republicans and three Democrats running for the seat.

Incumbent Representative Bobby Guerra chose not to run for re-election. After November, someone new will hold the seat.

Channel 5 News sat down with the three Democratic candidates running for office.

Community banker Victor "Seby" Haddad, a McAllen city commissioner, explained what his years in public office and working in the community have done for him.

"[It] has allowed me to build the right coalitions, the right partnership and have the necessary tools to be the most effective legislator in Austin," Haddad said.

Haddad says if elected, he wants to focus on protecting resources in the district.

"When I say resources, I mean water and power. Those are two things we cannot have a functional society without. So it's critical we focus on that for the region as a whole," Haddad said.

He also wants to prioritize public education.

"Pay raises for teachers, we also want to make sure we take care of the retirees, but also the bus drivers, custodians and support staff," Haddad said.

Eric Holguin is currently the Texas State Director for Unidos US, a Hispanic civil rights organization.

The Sharyland High School graduate says he has experience getting bills signed into law.

"I have been in the weeds in the legislature; I have been in the weeds up in Congress. I know how this system works, I know how to win the system, I know how to fight in the system," Holguin said.

He says if he makes it to the State Capitol, he wants to put the cost of living first.

"Right now, it is figuring out how we can lower costs because right now, people are suffering from the cost of living, lowering our quality of life," Holguin said.

Healthcare is the next topic on Holguin's list.

"We can get Medicaid, expand Medicaid by accepting over $11 billion from the federal government to get more people on Medicaid for those who need it," Holguin said.

Julio Salinas serves as the Hispanic Caucus Co-Chair for the Texas Democratic Party. He's worked as a legislative director in the Texas House and calls himself a proud son of immigrants.

"A lot of those opportunities that allowed my dad to come from nothing to getting a job in local journalism and education, buying a home, and getting a better life for my family, a lot of those opportunities are diminished," Salinas said.

If he makes it to Austin, he plans to focus on affordability.

"A $15,000 raise for teachers, Medicaid expansion, capping prescription drug prices," Salinas said.

Salinas also wants to connect the Rio Grande Valley in a different way.

"Creating a program where we can have the high speed rail program come throughout the entire border corridor from Laredo to Brownsville, then from Mission to San Antonio, Mission to Monterrey," Salinas said.

Early voting ends Friday, Feb. 27 and Election Day is March 3.

