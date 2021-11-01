Democratic lawmakers ask feds to look into migrant arrests

More than a dozen lawmakers in Washington are asking the feds to investigate Gov. Greg Abbott’s efforts to secure the border.

The members of Congress are asking Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alexandro Mayorkas and the Justice Department to investigate Abbott's Operation Lone Star.

The Democratic lawmakers, including Valley representative Filemon Vela (D-Brownsville), are concerned the constitutional right of the migrants to have access to due process is being violated.

The Brooks County Judge said he has similar concerns.

"There are a couple of things that we were concerned with, chief among them would be the rights of the immigrants,” said Brooks County Judge Eric Ramos.

Some migrants have been sitting in state prisons like the Segovia Unit in Edinburg for over two months. Attorneys and activists say many have not been formally charged with a crime.

Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz told Texas Monthly magazine last week he has tremendous concern over Texas State troopers overlapping with Border Patrol, adding he must ensure migrants with legitimate asylum claims be able to put forth that claim.

Ortiz also said he's concerned that some migrants are sitting in state prisons for over 30 days. He says that in that time, some of those migrants could've already been deported back to their home countries.