Democratic primary candidates for District 15 working to gain voters

Voters are weighing in on the District 15 house seat.

The seat was left vacant after Rep. Vicente Gonzalez jumped to District 34.

Two of the six District 15 candidates - Michelle Vallejo and Eliza Alvarado - are working hard to gain votes.

"I've been working with thousands of people who are largely neglected and ignored and they don't feel like they have any say in any of the governmental or decision-making process,” Vallejo said.

Vallejo said her experience working as the co-founder of New Leaders Council South Texas Frontera - an organization focused on bringing together community leaders to solve issues - is preparing her for Washington.

"I've been doing the work to bring together resources that we desperately need and this is why I have proven to my community that I'm the right person to be the representative and the voice in DC," Vallejo said.

Alvarado believes she has a voice to be heard on Capitol Hill.

"One of the reasons I decided to run for office was to be an advocate for my community to help secure more funding for this region and to help with issues such as education," Alvarado said. “I have 15 years' worth of experience. I've worked with Congressman Hinojosa for 10 years, I've also worked at the US Department of Labor."

The Democratic winner will advance to the general election in November where they will go head to head against the winner of Tuesday’s Republican primary.

RELATED: District 15 Republican primary candidates make last efforts to attract voters