Deputies find dead female child with apparent gunshot wound in Hidalgo County

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 10:45 a.m.

One person is in custody following the shooting death of a 6-year-old girl near the city of Mission.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case.

According to a social media post from Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra, at approximately 5:07 p.m., deputies responded to a deadly conduct call south of Mile 6 on La Homa Road in Mission.

Deputies found a deceased 6-year-old-female child with an apparent gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

