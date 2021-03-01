Deputies find dead female child with apparent gunshot wound in Hidalgo County
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 10:45 a.m.
One person is in custody following the shooting death of a 6-year-old girl near the city of Mission.
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case.
According to a social media post from Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra, at approximately 5:07 p.m., deputies responded to a deadly conduct call south of Mile 6 on La Homa Road in Mission.
Deputies found a deceased 6-year-old-female child with an apparent gunshot wound.
The investigation is ongoing.
UPDATE: Deputies are following up on multiple leads and currently have one person in custody. We are asking if anyone has any information on this homicide to call the Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114 or our Crime-stoppers tips line at 956-668-8477.— Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) February 24, 2021
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
