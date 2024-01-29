Deputies Searching for 3rd Suspect in Attempted Robbery

ALAMO – Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies need your help to find a suspect still at large after an aggravated robbery attempt.

The unidentified suspect is one of three people who unsuccessfully tried to hold up an illegal gambling site north of Alamo.

Two other suspects were shot and killed by an on-duty security guard.

One of the suspects killed was identified as 19-year-old Michael Daniel Garcia. The other was just 15-years-old.

Authorities said they’re still working to determine who owns the establishment.

The security guard in the case, 44-year-old Antonio Nieto, is not facing charges. Investigators are still working to determine if his use of lethal force was justified.