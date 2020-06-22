Deputies Seeking Next of Kin of Deceased 17-Year-Old
DONNA – The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to find the next of kin of a body found in rural Donna.
Seventeen-year-old Mario Perez Aguilar’s body was found Sunday morning near an orchard south of Business 83 on Val Verde Road.
The sheriff’s office said Perez Aguilar is a Mexican national, possibly from Veracruz. Officials are working with the Mexican consulate.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.
