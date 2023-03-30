Designated parking spaces for veterans now at Weslaco City Hall

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez on Tuesday announced designated prime parking spaces for veterans at Weslaco City Hall.

The parking spaces were presented to veterans as a small token of appreciation ahead of Veterans Day.

The designation is a collaboration between the county, Precinct 1 Commissioner David L. Fuentes and Weslaco Mayor David Suarez.

The county will provide veterans parking signs to any city that agrees to set aside a parking space for veterans.