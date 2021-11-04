Despite drop in unemployment rate, local restaurant struggling to hire more workers

Numbers released this week shows the state’s unemployment rate dropped to 5.6% percent last month.

Despite the drop, many local businesses – including the Harlingen Restaurant China Star – are struggling to hire new workers.

Owner Han Su said they have to close the restaurant on Tuesdays because there’s not enough staff to support being open every day.

"Some people just come in and want information and how much per hour and everything and don't show up,” Su said. “Sometimes they come half day, they go rest, and they don't show up again."

Su has been working in the kitchen for more than 40 years - and he says he's had to take on more work than ever.

Watch the video above for the full story.